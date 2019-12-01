Garage explosion in central Alberta town injures 54-year-old
One man has been airlifted to an Edmonton hospital after an explosion at an industrial garage in Stettler, Alta., a town about 100 kilometres east of Red Deer.
Man airlifted to hospital but Stettler RCMP say explosion doesn't look suspicious
Stettler RCMP and the Stettler Regional Fire Department responded to 41st Street and 47th Avenue after a call at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, police said in a release.
An injured 54-year-old male was airlifted by a STARS air ambulance to Edmonton.
Police said initial reports didn't indicate anything suspicious about the explosion, but the investigation continues.
