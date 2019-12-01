Garage explosion in central Alberta town injures 54-year-old

One man has been airlifted to an Edmonton hospital after an explosion in an industrial garage in Stettler, Alta., a town about 100 kilometres east of Red Deer.

Stettler RCMP and the Stettler Regional Fire Department responded to 41st Street and 47th Avenue after a call at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, police said in a release.

An injured 54-year-old male was airlifted by a STARS air ambulance to Edmonton.

Police said initial reports didn't indicate anything suspicious about the explosion, but the investigation continues.