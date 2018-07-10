Rapper G-Eazy's Calgary show cancelled hours before he was set to take the stage

Rapper G-Eazy did not make his scheduled performance as the headliner of the Cowboys Music Festival on Monday.

The festival, which is hosted by Cowboys nightclub, posted the Oakland, Calif., musician's show would not be going forward hours before he was set to take the stage.

"Cowboys regrets to inform you that G-Eazy is unable to perform tonight due to reasons beyond our control," the nightclub's post read, and said refunds would be available for ticket holders. The show went on, with other hip hop DJs performing.

The festival, which coincides with the Calgary Stampede, is held in a tent near Cowboys Casino, which is outside Stampede Park.

Fans expressed disappointment on social media, with some saying they had spent hundreds of dollars on passes for the show.

TMZ reported that the 29-year-old performer, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, was denied entry at the Canadian border when he flew into Calgary Monday.

An official with the Canadian Border Services Agency said in an emailed statement that they aren't able to speak to the specifics of any particular case.

"Admissibility of all travelers is decided on a case-by-case basis and based on the information made available to the border services officer at the time of entry.

"All people seeking entry to Canada must demonstrate they meet the requirements to enter and/or stay in Canada. Several factors are used in determining admissibility into Canada, including involvement in criminal activity, in human rights violations, in organized crime, security, health or financial reasons," the statement read.

In May, G-Eazy was arrested and pleaded guilty after getting into a fight in Sweden with cocaine in his possession.

He posted an apology to fans on his social media following the incident.

CBC News has reached out to the rapper's management for comment.