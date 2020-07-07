Funnel clouds could develop north of Calgary, Environment Canada cautions

Funnel clouds could develop north and east of Calgary on Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada issued an advisory after 4 p.m., cautioning that conditions will be favourable for weak thunderstorms that could create funnel clouds, and that the rotation could possibly turn into a weak landspout tornado.

The advisory was in place for Drumheller, Wheatland County, Siksika, Vulcan County, Rocky View County, including Airdrie and Cochrane, and Mountain View County, including Olds and Sundre.

"Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances," the advisory said.

"Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning."

On social media, Albertans shared photos of funnel clouds north of the city, near Acme and Crossfield.

Funnel cloud northwest of Acme, AB. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/3dSi2MEBHl">pic.twitter.com/3dSi2MEBHl</a> —@danman222

Canola scouting hazard 2-3 funnels just NE of Crossfield<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/scout20?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#scout20</a> <a href="https://t.co/SyF99wYP0G">pic.twitter.com/SyF99wYP0G</a> —@chinookag

Severe thunderstorm watches were also in place for much of the southeastern part of the province.

An up-to-date list of weather alerts is available on Environment Canada's website.