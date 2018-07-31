Thief steals van with dead body inside

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a stolen van with a dead body in the back.

The vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a funeral home after the driver "briefly exited the van," according to RCMP in the central Alberta city.

"This vehicle theft was almost certainly a crime of opportunity, but with a very unfortunate and upsetting twist in that there is a deceased person in the back," said Red Deer RCMP Supt. Ken Foster in a news release.

"This is a sensitive incident and we're very aware of the distress it is causing to the family of the deceased and everyone connected to the incident. Red Deer RCMP have been working non-stop since the theft was reported, and we have committed extensive resources and effort, including the helicopter, to locate this van and resolve this situation as quickly as possible."

The black, 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was stolen at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Its licence plate is 72M 682.

Anyone who has seen the van is asked to contact RCMP at 403-343-5575 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.