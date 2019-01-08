Calgary homeless man not guilty in stomping death of fellow shelter client

A Calgary homeless man accused in the brutal stomping death of another shelter client has been acquitted after the judge found the surveillance images of the killer did not resemble the accused.

Faud Yasir Ali, 31, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mustafe Mohamud Hussein, who died in the summer of 2015.

In delivering his decision, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Keith Yamauchi agreed with defence lawyer Adriano Iovinelli in finding the quality of the images pulled from video surveillance was not good enough to identify him as the killer.

"Identity is the crucial issue before this court," Yamauchi said Tuesday. "This court is not even able to conclude there is some resemblance between the assailant and Mr. Ali."

It was around 9 p.m. on a hot July night in 2015 when Hussein — homeless at the time and living at the Mustard Seed — was beaten and stomped into a coma on 10th Avenue at First Street S.E.

Video of attack

One witness testified Hussein, 44, looked homeless. Surveillance video from the area shows people walking and driving by the victim.

The video showed the killer make a stomping motion before he stood over Hussein, as cars drove by.

More footage from the area showed the same man on a nearby LRT platform.

Hussein died in hospital about a month later. The Somalian-born man had no family in Calgary.

Prosecutors Colin Schulhauser and Adam Drew had argued the victim and accused, both shelter regulars, had been hanging out the day of the attack.

Ali testified in his own defence and denied any involvement in the attack. He has been in custody since his arrest in August 2015.