Still time to plant apple, pear, plum and cherry trees in Calgary — despite flurries

Ignore the flurries and plant some fruit trees, a Calgary horticulturist says.

Now is a great time to pick up fruit-bearing plants for your yard, says Kath Symth.

Garden centres typically have a few leftover trees on sale at this time of year, and temperatures for the next week are expected to reach double digits​.

"It's no different than planting, say, in the springtime when it's a little bit cool," she told the Calgary Eyeopener on Thursday.

Symth, who is with the Calgary Horticultural Society, says it won't harm the tree.

"It'll be ready for its shutdown but it'll still put out a few roots to get going."

Kath Smyth of the Calgary Horticultural Society is a gardening columnist with the Calgary Eyeopener. (Harington Telford)

Although it's still technically summer, southern Alberta is experiencing fall-like weather with a sprinkling of winter. Flurries fell in northwestern Calgary this week, and areas closer to the mountains were under a snowfall warning for a day.

But after a dry summer, the moisture will help make the soil workable this fall, which will only help a fruit tree. Apple, cherry, plum and pear trees all grow in Calgary's climate — and you can expect fruit even in the first year, Smyth said.

Fruit trees that aren't harvested can attract hungry animals — like bears. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Fruit trees do need another of its variety to be in the neighbourhood, usually within two blocks, in order to be pollinated, she said. Also, try to plant trees according to whether they prefer sun and shade and always where they'll be protected from heavy wind.

"Then really it's just a question of working with it and pruning it and keeping it shaped properly," Smyth said. "The more air circulation around them in the tree or the shrub, the more fruit it's going to produce."

Looking ahead to the coming cold, snowy days, think about preparing your trees — and the new ones in particular, she said.

Wrap trunks in burlap and then chicken wire to dissuade animals seeking food or a warm snow cave for a burrowing mouse.

"Let's face it, we have deer, we have moose, we have creatures," Smyth said. "And they are very attracted to that lovely bark because just like the fruit, it's sweet."

It's important to ensure all your fruit is picked in the fall, rather than leaving the apples or cherries to decompose on your lawn.

Crabapples and larger varieties of the autumn favourite grow throughout Calgary. Take advantage of the fruit's versatility by baking different treats from pies to brie. (Julie Van Rosendaal/CBC)

Last week, a provincial biologist warned bears are happy to feast on those leftover treats as they fatten up for winter. So to be on the safe side, don't leave any lying around as a temptation.

If you're needing ideas to make use of your apples this season, try out these recipes for autumn scones, brie, pickles and muffins.

