Cover your plants: Frost advisory issued for many parts of Alberta

While it's technically still summer, a frost advisory has been issued for much of the central and northern parts of the province.

Environment Canada is advising people in affected areas to cover their plants tonight as a ridge of high pressure is moving into the province that could bring patchy frost early Tuesday morning.

The advisory applies to most regions north of Calgary, with the exception of a few areas to the northwest of the city and Fort Chipewyan - Wood Buffalo National Park in the top northeast corner of the province.

Frost advisories are in effect for:

Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre.

Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche.

City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park.

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake.

Drumheller - Three Hills.

Fort McMurray - Fort MacKay.

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake.

Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview.

Hanna - Coronation - Oyen.

High Level - Rainbow Lake - Fort Vermilion - Mackenzie Hwy.

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield.

Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost.

Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning.

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler.

Rocky Mountain House - Caroline.

Slave Lake.

Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg.

Wabasca - Peerless Lake - Gift Lake - Cadotte Lake.

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca.

Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills.

Full weather information can be found on the Environment Canada website.