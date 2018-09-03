New
Cover your plants: Frost advisory issued for many parts of Alberta
While it's technically still summer, it should come as no surprise to any true Albertan that a frost advisory has been issued for much of the central and northern parts of the province.
While it's technically still summer, a frost advisory has been issued for much of the central and northern parts of the province.
Environment Canada is advising people in affected areas to cover their plants tonight as a ridge of high pressure is moving into the province that could bring patchy frost early Tuesday morning.
The advisory applies to most regions north of Calgary, with the exception of a few areas to the northwest of the city and Fort Chipewyan - Wood Buffalo National Park in the top northeast corner of the province.
Frost advisories are in effect for:
- Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds - Sundre.
- Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche.
- City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park.
- Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake.
- Drumheller - Three Hills.
- Fort McMurray - Fort MacKay.
- Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake.
- Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview.
- Hanna - Coronation - Oyen.
- High Level - Rainbow Lake - Fort Vermilion - Mackenzie Hwy.
- Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield.
- Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost.
- Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning.
- Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler.
- Rocky Mountain House - Caroline.
- Slave Lake.
- Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg.
- Wabasca - Peerless Lake - Gift Lake - Cadotte Lake.
- Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca.
- Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills.
Full weather information can be found on the Environment Canada website.
