Thieves try to steal show (literally) from Calgary theatre company

The show must go on.

And it did, despite a theft at a Calgary musical theatre company.

The Front Row Centre Players have just wrapped up an adaptation of the '90s comedy The Wedding Singer.

Darren Stewart, with the theatre company, says about halfway through the show's run at the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre volunteers discovered they had been robbed.

"We came in on the Sunday morning and we came to find out someone had been rummaging through the backstage areas overnight. The first person was in at around 8:30 a.m., 9 o'clock and he discovered his stuff was missing. He was missing makeup kits and personal electronics out of the dressing rooms. Then as more people came in we started to discovered just how many things were missing."

Most of the items were clothing, shoes or theatre makeup kits. But Stewart says personal electronics were also taken.

Some were tablets and small devices cast and crew kept in their dressing rooms for personal use.

A couple of laptops were also taken.



"There were some laptops that people had brought in for use to use for the sound effects for the band and those had unfortunately grown legs," he said.

Items not covered by insurance

"So what we found out is because it's all personal belongings, it falls in this hole of insurance where it would wouldn't be covered under our insurance because it's not our property, and it wouldn't be covered by their insurance because it wasn't at home at the time of the theft.



"The people who are affected here — the cast and crew and band of the show, they are all volunteers here. Even though they love doing this, they aren't getting paid and on top of that they're out some expensive items."



So Stewart is reaching out to Calgarians, asking them to contribute to a GoFundMe account.

He says despite the fundraiser being up for just a few days, it's already about 35 per cent of the way to its goal.