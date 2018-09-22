Calgary ushers in 1st day of fall with freezing drizzle advisory

A freezing drizzle advisory was in place for Calgary and much of the surrounding area Saturday morning.

Environment Canada warned that roads and walkways could be icy and slippery, caused by rain falling in sub-zero temperatures that would freeze on contact.

The agency said the drizzle was expected to taper off late Saturday morning as temperatures were forecasted to rise above zero heading into the afternoon.

Fog, snow

There was also a fog advisory in place for the Lethbridge area and Cardston. Drivers were warned that there could be near zero visibility.

And Friday's snowfall warning for Banff and Lake Louise continued, with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected.

Snow plows were active around much of the central part of the province Saturday, which was the first day of fall.

Snowplows are heavily active in the central parts of the province this morning, with partly covered/covered snow. Drive to the road conditions and give them room to work. (7:38am) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/irZtxtjU3M">pic.twitter.com/irZtxtjU3M</a> —@511Alberta

"Early season heavy snowfall can have a significant impact on any trees, or vegetation, that have not lost their leaves. Broken branches may create hazards," read the warning. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

An up-to-date list of weather warnings is available on the Environment Canada website.