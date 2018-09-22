Calgary ushers in 1st day of fall with freezing drizzle advisory
Watch out for slippery roads and sidewalks
A freezing drizzle advisory was in place for Calgary and much of the surrounding area Saturday morning.
Environment Canada warned that roads and walkways could be icy and slippery, caused by rain falling in sub-zero temperatures that would freeze on contact.
The agency said the drizzle was expected to taper off late Saturday morning as temperatures were forecasted to rise above zero heading into the afternoon.
Fog, snow
There was also a fog advisory in place for the Lethbridge area and Cardston. Drivers were warned that there could be near zero visibility.
And Friday's snowfall warning for Banff and Lake Louise continued, with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected.
Snow plows were active around much of the central part of the province Saturday, which was the first day of fall.
Snowplows are heavily active in the central parts of the province this morning, with partly covered/covered snow. Drive to the road conditions and give them room to work. (7:38am) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/irZtxtjU3M">pic.twitter.com/irZtxtjU3M</a>—@511Alberta
"Early season heavy snowfall can have a significant impact on any trees, or vegetation, that have not lost their leaves. Broken branches may create hazards," read the warning. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."
An up-to-date list of weather warnings is available on the Environment Canada website.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Snowfall warnings issued for Banff, Kananaskis and Canmore
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Local ranchers give land and cattle worth $44M to U of C vet school
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.