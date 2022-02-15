Freedom convoy leader Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta, accused of breaching bail conditions

Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich has been re-arrested in Medicine Hat, Alta., for breaching her bail conditions, one of her lawyers has confirmed.

Lich was taken into custody Monday evening, according to Keith Wilson, who represents Lich on her non-criminal cases including a lawsuit.

Wilson, who spoke with Lich after her arrest, says she expects to be transported back to Ottawa in the next week.

Lich faces charges of mischief, counselling mischief, obstructing police, counselling to obstruct police, counselling intimidation and intimidation by blocking and obstructing one or more highways for her role as one of the organizers of the protest that shut down much of downtown Ottawa earlier this year.

RCMP confirmed Lich was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching her release order but did not have further information as the arrest falls within the jurisdiction of the Medicine Hat Police Service.

Lich was released on bail in March on conditions which include staying off social media. She cannot organize any kind of protest and she is also not permitted to contact several of the other convoy leaders.

It's not yet clear which bail conditions she is accused of breaching.