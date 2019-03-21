Derek Fildebrandt to launch Freedom Conservative Party's campaign

The leader of the Freedom Conservative Party of Alberta is set to launch his party's campaign in Calgary on Thursday morning.

CBC News will carry the event live at 11:15 a.m. MT at the Bridgeland Community Association

The Freedom Conservative Party (FCP), led by Derek Fildebrandt, bills itself as "a coalition of grassroots conservatives, libertarians and Alberta patriots."

Fildebrandt, the sitting MLA for Strathmore-Brooks, said Wednesday that he expects to field roughly 30 candidates in the election, which is set for April 16.

Fildebrandt first won his seat in the Legislature in 2015 as a member of the now-defunct Wildrose Party.

When that party merged with the Progressive Conservatives to form the United Conservative Party, he stayed in the caucus until 2017.

He then left to sit as an Independent.

A year ago, he was told he wasn't welcome to rejoin the UCP, and went on to establish the Freedom Conservative Party in July 2018.