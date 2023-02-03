Alberta to require post-secondary institutions to provide annual 'free speech reporting'

Alberta will require post-secondary universities in the province to annually report to government their efforts to "protect free speech" on campus.

Alberta Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said in a statement Friday the province will also continue to explore possible additional steps.

"It is abundantly clear that more needs to be done to ensure our institutions are adequately protecting free speech," Nicolaides wrote.

"Alberta's post-secondary institutions should be bastions of free speech and academic freedom that promote critical thinking."

The new steps were promised by the minister earlier this week. He was responding to reaction to a planned lecture on the University of Lethbridge campus by controversial academic Frances Widdowson.

Widdowson, who made headlines in 2020 for comments she made suggesting there had been an educational benefit to residential schools, had been asked to the campus by a faculty member. But that plan had been met by significant resistance by faculty and staff, with two petitions recieving more than 2,500 signatures.

Initially, the university said it would allow her appearance in line with its policy on free expression, but noted that Widdowson's views were in conflict with the views held by the university, including its stated commitment to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

The U of L later changed course and said it would not allow public space for Widdowson. Widdowson still showed up on Wednesday, but was met with significant resistance and eventually had to leave.

WATCH | Sights and sounds of controversial academic Frances Widdowson's appearance at the University of Lethbridge:

Controversial academic Frances Widdowson visits University of Lethbridge Duration 1:27 Controversial academic Frances Widdowson attended the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday and was promptly met by noisy resistance.

The release did not provide additional information on when the mandatory reporting will start or what details will be required, or what punishment might be levied should universities not comply.

The Opposition NDP previously said that the minister's position on free speech was problematic given the lecture that appeared to prompt it. Speaking Wednesday, NDP Leader Rachel Notley said she believed Widdowson's speech would be an exception to free speech principles.

"As far as I'm concerned, the idea of having someone come and speak at the university, particularly in Lethbridge, to a student body that consists of many Indigenous students about how they somehow benefited from residential schools, is deeply troubling to me," Notley said at the time.

Alberta has already adopted the University of Chicago Statement on Principles of Free Expression, also known as the "Chicago principles." Today's announcement comes in addition to those principles.

All 26 publicly funded post-secondary institutions were instructed to either endorse the Chicago principles in 2019 under former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. An exception was made for Burman University given its religious values.

The principles are also in place in dozens of universities in the United States and in Ontario. Some critics have said that the principles are overly legalistic and don't actually address what are an ongoing set of problems.

More to come.