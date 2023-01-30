University of Lethbridge says speech from controversial professor moved off campus

The University of Lethbridge says a speech by a former Mount Royal University professor who was fired in 2021 amid an uproar over controversial comments on residential schools won't be allowed space on campus.

Frances Widdowson had been scheduled this week to provide a lecture, which was described on social media as focusing on how "woke-ism" was threatening academic freedom.

Mike Mahon, president and vice-chancellor of the university, wrote in a statement Monday that the U of L had sought guidance over the past few days upon learning of the planned lecture involving Widdowson.

"We have also received considerable input from the communities we serve — internal and external. This input confirmed that assertions that seek to minimize the significant and detrimental impact of Canada's residential school system are harmful," Mahon wrote.

Mahon was responding to days of protest from students and some faculty.

Widdowson had been invited to speak on campus by a faculty member.

Two petitions had received more than 2,500 signatures demanding the speech be cancelled, as of publication time.

"The atrocities that occurred within the Indian residential school system are 100 per cent accurate and true, and I strongly feel that Frances Widdowson's attendance on our campus devalues the opinions and shared histories of the many survivors who attended this colonial system," reads one of the petitions.

Mike Mahon, president and vice-chancellor of the university, wrote in a statement on Monday that the U of L would not provide space for a public lecture by Frances Widdowson, a controversial former professor at MRU in Calgary. (Submitted by University of Lethbridge)

Prior to being fired, Widdowson had been a tenured professor at MRU in the department of economics, justice and policy studies. She made headlines in 2020 after saying the Black Lives Matter movement had destroyed the university and that there had been an educational benefit to residential schools.

That prompted more than 6,000 people to call for her firing via a petition. She was dismissed from the Calgary institution in late 2021. At the time, she attributed her firing to her criticizing "woke ideas" and suggested that "identity politics" had prevented people from discussing ideas at the university.

Since that time, Widdowson has been cheered by some as an example of the alleged erosion of academic freedom on university campuses. But her comments have also drawn heavy criticism, with others suggesting they amount to harmful historical falsities.

Prior to Monday, the U of L wrote in a statement that Widdowson's views were in conflict with those held by the university, including its stated commitment to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. However, it added the lecture would be allowed to proceed, citing its policies on free expression.

Widdowson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.