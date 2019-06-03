Fox family near Chestermere has caught the attention of photographers
Family of nine cute critters providing plenty of photo opportunities
Nine photogenic foxes have been out and about this spring within view of passing traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway near Chestermere.
Phae, Mango and their fox family have taken up residence near the home of Jon Harnish and his human family, providing aspiring wildlife photographers with many Instagrammable moments.
The babies are almost grown-up now, but Harnish hopes to give CBC readers a glimpse into the world of the foxes of Chestermere that have provided him and his family and various local photographers a lot of fun in recent months.
"They became quite a spectacle," he said in an interview with CBC on Monday. "You could see them from quite a distance because they're bright orange. And so they did draw quite a crowd of photographers, and photographers are always looking for the best shot."
Foxes aren't very interactive with humans, or aggressive, but Harnish said they don't mind setting up shop near homes with dogs because big dogs provide protection from predatory coyotes.
"They really are a non-threatening animal," Harnish said. "They're awesome to watch — they're like having a kitten and a puppy combined. And if you give them a few hundred feet of space, they'll go among their own business."
According to Harnish, there have been a couple of fox family sightings in Chestermere in recent years, and he pegs the number of local foxes at around 25. Some locals have relationships with foxes going back three decades.
Does he have any advice for would-be foxarazzi who venture out to Chestermere in the hopes of scoring some wildlife photos?
"The best way is to use your zoom, but not to get in the den and disturb them," he said.
"Not pressuring the den is a must for the foxes," he added, "though anyone and everyone should enjoy seeing them from a respectable distance of 300 feet, as stopping on the roadway or people too close to the den is becoming an issue."
