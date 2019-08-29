Alberta cannabis retailer Four20 bought by Tilray for $110 million
Company says it plans to use Four20's retail expertise to help expand into other provinces
B.C. cannabis producer Tilray Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire Alberta cannabis retailer Four20 in an agreement valued at up to $110 million.
Calgary-based Four20 owns and operates six stores in Alberta: four in Calgary and one each in Brooks and Canmore. It has secured 16 additional store locations.
Under the terms of the agreement, Tilray — which is based in Nanaimo, B.C. — will pay $70 million in Tilray class 2 common shares when the deal closes. It'll shell out an additional $40 million in common shares subject to the achievement of certain performance milestones.
Tilray is making the acquisition through its High Park Holdings Ltd. subsidiary.
The company says it plans to use Four20's retail expertise to help expand into other provincial markets where licensed producer retail ownership will be permitted in the future.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval and subject to customary terms and conditions, including approval by Four20 shareholders and court approval of the arrangement.
