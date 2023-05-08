Alberta Emergency Alert issued about 4 armed, dangerous suspects in area of Sunchild, O'Chiese First Nations

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Monday afternoon warning that there are four armed and dangerous individuals in an area of west central Alberta.

The dangerous person alert, sent at 1:17 p.m. by RCMP, is in effect for the entire area of Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations.

"If you are in the area of Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations, you should immediately shelter in place," the alert said.

Red Deer is about 80 kilometres west of the Sunchild First Nation. The O'Chiese First Nation is about 55 kilometres north of that.

Officials say any suspicious activity should be reported to 911.

Members of the public are asked not to post details of police activity to social media accounts.

More to come