Lockdown lifted at northwest Calgary school after unfounded gun report
Police responded to the Foundations for the Future Charter Academy in Montgomery on Friday
A lockdown at a northwest Calgary school has ended about two hours after drawing a large police response Friday morning.
Police were called to the Foundations for the Future Charter Academy in Montgomery around 10 a.m. for reports of a gun.
Traffic in the area was diverted while police investigated.
Police say the report was unfounded and the lockdown was lifted at about 11:45 a.m.
Parminder Gill headed to the school immediately after hearing about the lockdown from his son-in-law.
Gill's 16-year-old grandson was writing an exam at the time.
"It's a very, very serious matter when a school is locked down. It's not a joke," Gill said.
He says he is impressed officers investigated the situation so thoroughly and is relieved everyone, including his grandson, is safe.
