Lockdown lifted at northwest Calgary school after unfounded gun report

A lockdown at a northwest Calgary school has ended about two hours after drawing a large police response Friday morning.

Police were called to the Foundations for the Future Charter Academy in Montgomery around 10 a.m. for reports of a gun.

Traffic in the area was diverted while police investigated.

Police say the report was unfounded and the lockdown was lifted at about 11:45 a.m.

Parminder Gill's 16-year-old grandson was writing an exam when the school was locked down. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Parminder Gill headed to the school immediately after hearing about the lockdown from his son-in-law.

Gill's 16-year-old grandson was writing an exam at the time.

"It's a very, very serious matter when a school is locked down. It's not a joke," Gill said.

He says he is impressed officers investigated the situation so thoroughly and is relieved everyone, including his grandson, is safe.

The Montgomery campus of Foundations for the Future Charter Academy was locked down Friday morning after a report of a gun that turned out to be unfounded, police said. (Terri Trembath/CBC)