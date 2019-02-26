Summit aims to build better relationships between First Nation economies and Canadian industries

More than 50 First Nation communities will be represented with more than 400 Indigenous and non-Indigenous participants at the national Forward Summit this week in Calgary.

It's a three-day conference starting Tuesday that aims to strengthen ties and build better relationships between First Nation economies and Canadian industries.

The goal is to boost Indigenous economies and drive reconciliation.

Muskwa Productions consultant Nicole Robertson, the co-producer for the Forward Summit, has high hopes for the inaugural event.

"I would say for sure … that it is going to change the landscape here in Canada," she says.

"The summit is bringing together Indigenous and non-Indigenous people from all walks of life in areas of economic development to entrepreneurial pursuits," she adds, "looking at ways to try bring forward ways to bring social opportunities for Indigenous people."

Robertson says the event is important to bring together Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and provide a platform to help create opportunities for First Nations.

"It's really important that we create opportunities that are going to help our people see a new way — a new path we're trying — for the betterment of our people," says Robertson.

The summit idea started with the Connect partnership group contacting Robertson and soon came to reality with over a year of planning.

"I'd like to see the economic development industry move forward with a partnership approach with our communities," says Charles Weaselhead, co-chair for the Forward Summit.

Charles Weaselhead is the former chief of the Blood Tribe, a First Nation about 200 kilometres south of Calgary. (Livia Manywounds/CBC News)

8 industry sectors represented

The conference will include panels and round tables with Indigenous and non-Indigenous speakers. There will be eight major industry sectors represented.

"I have been doing a lot of advocacy for our people to attend the summit and have been really engaged on the front line," says Weaselhead, the former chief of the Blood Tribe.

The summit will have a number of First Nation leaders in attendance, as well as front-line representatives from various Canadian industries.

"It speaks to the very nature of reconciliation from an economic viewpoint," Weaselhead says, "but we have to mindful about the current challenges we have in First Nations."

The conference hopes to empower Indigenous economies and create change through flourishing opportunities.

The summit runs Feb. 26-28 at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary.

For more information, visit www.forwardsummit.ca.

