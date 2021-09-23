This rural Alberta county has a first dose rate of only 45%. People who live there tell us why

In the small Alberta hamlet of Skiff, Cade Hollingsworth and two of his co-workers are on farmer time, lying on the ground next to a grain elevator, watching the clouds go by.

They have some cleaning and a little bit of paperwork to do today, but beyond that they're waiting for a truck to be loaded up at the farmyard just across the coulee to the north.

That will take as long as it takes — farmer time.

Hollingsworth works for Forty Mile Rail, a short line railway that runs between the village of Foremost and Stirling, Alta. When the grain cars finally arrive, the trio will load it up before it gets shipped to the coast.

Cade Hollingsworth says he feels like rural and urban centres are experiencing the pandemic differently. (Joel Dryden/CBC)

Just a little more than 25 kilometres up the road is Hollingworth's hometown, Foremost — one side of the Forty Mile Rail.

It's a small community, with a population of just over 500. Hollingsworth graduated with 15 students in his Grade 12 class.

"Everybody's friends. Everybody knows everybody, which can be good and bad," he says. "I think the saying, 'It takes a village to raise a child,' actually is very true in the village of Foremost."

Hollingsworth says he knows he's one of the lucky ones in the world — he's kept his job throughout the whole pandemic.

Cade Hollingsworth works for a short line railway that runs between the village of Foremost and Sterling, Alta. (Joel Dryden/CBC)

In rural communities across Forty Mile County, Hollingsworth says he hasn't seen life change very much. When he goes into the city, he notices the changes.

"Nothing changed as dramatically as I can imagine it would have in one of the bigger centres, like Calgary or Edmonton," he says.

The fact that everything seems much like it always does might be why the county is seeing such low vaccination rates compared to the rest of the province, Hollingsworth figures.

As of Friday, the county has seen just 45 per cent of residents over the age of 12 who have received their first jab, far below the provincial average of 82 per cent.

"I guess [people in urban centres] probably think of us like country hicks that don't know what's going on," he says.

"But from what we see, what is the point, I guess? Our lives didn't change."

A split in the community

One change that was hard for residents of Forty Mile to ignore, however, was Alberta's implementation of its version of a vaccine passport system.

Businesses and venues are allowed to operate without capacity limits and other public health measures should they require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from those who enter.

But up the road from the three workers waiting for the truck to arrive under the cloudy Alberta sky, the community of Foremost is split on the issue.

Many express feelings of distrust when it comes to government and health officials. Others say they feel mass media has sensationalized the pandemic. Some say their neighbours have bought into conspiracy theories they've read on social media.

The owner of the Main Street Cafe in Foremost, Alta., says she doesn't plan to participate in Alberta's restrictions exemption program. (Joel Dryden/CBC)

In a county that has only 38.4 per cent of residents over the age of 12 double vaccinated, the reality is that businesses implementing the program could stand to lose more than half their customers should more residents not get the jab post-passport.

"To me, it's unfair," says Joanne Schmidt, owner of the Main Street Cafe. "I don't think I should have the right to say, 'You have to be vaccinated to come into my business.'"

Schmidt isn't adopting Alberta's restrictions exemption program at her cafe at this time, instead opting to go take-out only.

Part of that, she says, is because some of her staff haven't been vaccinated.

Crystal Jahn, a waitress at the cafe, says she doesn't trust the pace at which vaccines were rolled out and is distrustful of both the provincial and federal governments.

"I like to say that [Premier Jason] Kenney is a liberal dressed as a conservative," Jahn says. "He's a hypocrite, you know, saying he's going to do one thing and then veer off completely to the left."

Schmidt says she's unsure how her decision might affect her business moving forward. Work crews who used to come in for supper and beers won't be able to attend now that Main Street has gone to take-out only.

"But I don't think most of them have their vaccine either, so they couldn't come in anyway," she says.

Lorne Buis, the mayor of Foremost, says although the village has always been tight-knit, arguments around vaccinations and COVID-19 have become more and more frequent recently. (Joel Dryden/CBC)

A common refrain among residents is that to live in Foremost is to be part of one big family. If there's ever a crisis or a tragedy in the community, residents pull together to lend a hand.

But since the pandemic hit, many say there's been a noticeable split in the population between the "vaxxers and the anti-vaxxers."

"You know, you've got the groups that think it's a dark web conspiracy theory," says Foremost Mayor Lorne Buis.

"Well, you're going to read what you're going to read on the internet. If you're not fluent enough to check the facts out that you're reading further, that's on you."

Part of the issue, Buis says, is the rumour mill that can sometimes bubble up in small towns.

"In my mind, it's misinformation. They read something, and that's the honest-to-God truth. They haven't looked it up to make sure it's true," he says.

"One guy says something, I tell two friends and they tell two friends, and they tell two friends.… Well, by the time it gets to the second set of friends, it's nowhere close to the original story, right?"

No islands when it comes to COVID, AHS says

Forty Mile County says it has been supportive of Alberta Health Services in setting up vaccination clinics and in disseminating information on social media and online about the benefits of vaccination.

But Stewart Payne, the county's director of emergency services, says it's unclear why the county ranks close to the bottom of vaccination uptake provincially.

"There's been no surveys. There's been no studies. Everybody has their personal choice, and the opportunity is there," he says.

The office for the county of Forty Mile is located in the village of Foremost, Alta. The county is considered to have an active case rate of 733.4 per a population of 100,000 as of Friday. (Joel Dryden/CBC)

Dr. Vivien Suttorp, medical officer of health for Alberta's south zone, says though the percentages for Forty Mile County are very low, it's also important to look at the total number of people who are unvaccinated in southern Alberta.

For example, 12,000 people are not immunized in the local geographic area of Lethbridge-West — not a very large area, Suttorp notes.

"West Lethbridge moves to the rest of Lethbridge, right?" she says. "People move about. It's only across the bridge. So, it's concerning when we look at the overall number of people."

By doing so, one can see all of southern Alberta as a total population — to recognize that very few human beings are an island unto themselves, she says.

Vivien Suttorp, Alberta Health Services' lead medical officer of health for the south zone, says Forty Mile County's vaccination numbers are concerning, adding that the county isn't a community unto itself — it's part of the larger community of southern Alberta. (Sarah Lawrynuik/CBC)

In Forty Mile, Suttorp says there aren't any specific issues in the area that shout out at health officials as being of particular concern, adding that all areas of the province involve diverse cultural, business, religious and school communities.

But when it comes to small communities in southern Alberta, immunization rates for COVID-19 mirrors immunization uptake for childhood vaccines.

"It is the communities with low immunization rates where we have vaccine preventable disease outbreaks — you had measles, mumps, whooping cough. It is in those communities," she says.

"The communities where we have more children immunized, in the schools where we have children fully immunized, we don't see the disease transmission in those communities.

"So the difference, or the heterogeneity between communities, is significant in southern Alberta."

Pushing on for Bobby

Even with all of that considered, for some business owners trying to follow the rules and keep their heads above water, the frequent implementations and pullbacks of restrictions in the province are frustrating.

Just under a half an hour drive north of Foremost is the town of Bow Island, Alta. With nearly 2,000 residents, it's the largest community in the county.

At Bobby's Bar and Restaurant, the regulars have started to file in. Owner Charlene Rosse knows her guests by name, and is run off her feet by drink orders, cracking open cans of Bud Light and Kokanee.

It's like the sitcom Cheers, Rosse says, even though in recent months she's had to "kibosh the COVID talk" in the bar when it gets heated.

Charlene Rosse, owner of Bobby's Bar and Restaurant, says she's concerned rural businesses may not be able to survive the pandemic. (Joel Dryden/CBC)

Rosse took over running the place in June after the bar's longtime owner, Robert "Bobby" Prest, passed away from lung cancer earlier this year.

"He had a heart of gold. Most people loved him. Everybody has haters, right? I have haters. You have haters," Rosse says.

Rosse worked with Prest for 25 years, and she says he became like a stepfather to her. The bar meant everything to Prest, Rosse says, so it's important to her to keep it alive.

A photo of Robert "Bobby" Prest watches over the bar at Bobby's Bar and Restaurant in Bow Island, Alta. (Joel Dryden/CBC)

Right above the bar at Bobby's, just steps away from a decoration that reads "it's best to let Bob win at crib," is a photo of the eponymous owner. Right before his death, Prest recorded a video expressing his concerns that COVID was killing small business.

"Bob built this right from the ground up, this place. I don't want to let it go down," Rosse says. "That kinda wants me to fight to keep it going even harder, for him."

CBC Calgary has launched a Lethbridge bureau to help tell your stories from southern Alberta with reporter Joel Dryden. Story ideas and tips can be sent to joel.dryden@cbc.ca.

What would news coverage look like if every Lethbridge resident was welcome to help shape it? Join our Lethbridge Bureau texting community to help in this experiment.