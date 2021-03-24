The village of Carmangay, Alta., has been evacuated as wildfires burn out of control in southern Alberta.

Vulcan RCMP said they were assisting in the evacuation. The grass fire spans about 11 to 16 kilometres and is currently out of control, according to RCMP.

RCMP is asking the public to stay clear of Highway 520 east of Claresholm and Highway 23 from Barons to Carmangay.

Jason Schneider, the reeve of Vulcan County, said the fire has yet to reach Carmangay but is spreading fast.

"Just watch. Keep an eye out, be ready to go. These wildfires move faster than anybody expects," he said.

An update from the Alberta Emergency Alert system issued at 4:37 p.m. MT indicated that the fire is moving northeast of Claresholm "very quickly," and is being pushed by extreme winds.

Wildfires burn out of control in southern Alberta 1:13 A video posted by the town of Claresholm shows large clouds of smoke across the horizon as wildfires burned out of control in southern Alberta on Sunday. 1:13

Lethbridge resident Chris Cutforth said he was outside doing chores when he noticed dark and heavy smoke gathering in the skies.

"It covers a huge area, for sure," Cutforth said. "It spans farther than I can see to the east. It's thick, heavy and low."

Winds gusting 93km/hr and clearly fire SW of Lethbridge. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQL</a> <a href="https://t.co/xqu7Qsh2Mr">pic.twitter.com/xqu7Qsh2Mr</a> —@chriscutforth

In a Facebook post, the nearby village of Champion said its hall had been opened for anyone who had been ordered to leave Carmangary and needed shelter. It added that masks, water and food will be provided.

A prior post from the Alberta Emergency Alert system said the two wildfires were located east of Highway 2, between the towns of Stavely and Fort Macleod.

The town of Claresholm said that power and natural gas service east of the town has been disconnected, and crews were on site working to restore service as soon as possible.