Former UCP leadership candidate's campaign manager fined $15,000 for obstruction of investigation
Alberta's election commissioner is looking into allegations of irregular financial contributions
The campaign manager for former UCP leadership candidate Jeff Callaway has been fined $15,000 by Alberta's election commissioner for obstruction of an investigation.
Co-campaign manager Cameron Davies was issued two $7,500 penalties Tuesday.
The penalties do not provide further details of what the offences are under the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act.
Alberta's election commissioner is investigating allegations of irregular financial contributions made to Callaway's campaign during the 2017 UCP leadership contest.
Callaway is the former president of the Wildrose Party.
He ran against Jason Kenney, former Wildrose leader Brian Jean and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer, before abruptly dropping out of the race and announcing that he would throw his support behind Kenney.
More to come....
