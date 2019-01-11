Former Alberta MLA Don MacIntyre pleads guilty to sexually touching child

Former United Conservative Party MLA Don MacIntyre has pleaded guilty to sexual interference Friday while a charge of sexual assault will be withdrawn.

An agreed statement of facts detailing the crime will be read aloud by prosecutor Julie Snowdon in a Red Deer courtroom.

The offence dates are between 2010 and 2011 and involve a female child under the age of 14. A publication ban protects any information that could identify MacIntyre's victim.

The former MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake resigned his seat last February after charges were laid in connection with offences against a child.

Sexual interference involves touching someone under the age of 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.

After the facts are read, Snowdon and defence lawyers Ian McKay and Heather Ferg will make sentencing submissions. There will also be two victim impact statements read aloud. The starting point for a sexual interference conviction is four years in prison but aggravating or mitigating factors can increase or reduce that time period.

It's not yet known if Court of Queen's Bench Justice Debra Yungwirth will sentence MacIntyre on Monday or reserve her decision.