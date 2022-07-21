Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Calgary·Updated

Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

Doug Mitchell, a former CFL player who went on to become commissioner of the league, as well as a Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

He was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2004

Dominika Lirette · CBC News ·
Doug Mitchell was known for his contributions to both the sports and business communities. (Alberta Order of Excellence)

Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. 

Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishments in sports and the wider community.

Among his loved ones, he leaves behind his wife, former Alberta lieutenant-governor Lois Mitchell.

His family said in an email shared on Thursday that Mitchell died peacefully and suddenly at home.

"We all know Doug was an inspiration to all who knew him and we will continue to share his legacy each and every day," said Lois Mitchell in an email.

"Doug lived an incredibly happy, accomplished and fulfilled life in his 83 years. Doug made an impression on each of us and we find solace in knowing his life was full of joy. We know he would want us all to live on with strength, purpose and laughter."

Among his many accolades, he was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2004, inducted to the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2007, inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 and most recently inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in June. 

Doug Mitchell stands at a clear podium to speak as he's inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in Toronto on Oct. 23, 2019. He wears a red scarf that reads Order of Sport, as he and the other 2019 inductees were the first to be presented with an Order of Sport Award.
Mitchell speaks in Toronto on Oct. 23, 2019, as he's inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. Among his many other accolades, Mitchell was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2004, inducted to the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2007 and inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in June.  (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

He represented the Calgary Flames as the governor of the National Hockey League, sat as chair of the Canadian Athletic Foundation and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology's Board of Governors.

Mitchell was the national co-chair of the law firm Borden Ladner Gervais and an avid sports enthusiast.

From 1984 to 1988, he took a leave of absence from the firm to serve as the CFL commissioner. 

Mitchell was also part of an ownership group that bought the Calgary Stampeders in 2005. In 2012, the Calgary Flames became majority owners of the Stamps.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Calgary Stampeders offered their condolences, saying, "Doug's dedication to our sport [and] our community was unwavering, his achievements recognized by an appointment to the Order of Canada [and] Alberta Order of [Excellence]. Rest in peace."

Mitchell was a talented athlete himself. He attended Colorado College on a hockey scholarship where he received a bachelor of arts degree in business administration.

He then attended law school at the University of British Columbia (UBC) where he also played football as a middle linebacker for the UBC Thunderbirds. 

In a tweet on Thursday, UBC president Santa Ono said he was "deeply saddened to learn that UBC Thunderbird and community sport leader" Mitchell died. 

"He was an inspiration to many and he will be greatly missed at his alma mater," wrote Ono. 

After playing for the Thunderbirds, Mitchell went on to play football for the B.C. Lions.

Then lieutenant-governor Lois Mitchell sits in a wooden chair in the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton as she delivers the throne speech from a black binder on March 8, 2018.
Among his loved ones, Doug Mitchell leaves behind his wife, former Alberta lieutenant-governor Lois Mitchell. Here, Lois Mitchell delivers the throne speech in the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on March 8, 2018. She was the province's 18th lieutenant-governor from June 12, 2015, to Aug. 26, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

While in law school, Mitchell married Lois and they eventually moved back to Calgary, where they had four kids and he started a long legal career.

More to come. 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dominika Lirette

Reporter/Editor

Dominika Lirette is a reporter at CBC Calgary. Twitter: @LiretteDominika

    With files from The Canadian Press

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now