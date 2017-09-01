Former Liberal MP Darshan Kang apologizes for behaviour, maintains no ill intent

A former Liberal MP who was found by his peers to have sexually harassed a member of his office staff is apologizing to the victim for any of his problematic conduct.

But reading from a prepared statement, Darshan Kang also maintains that neither his intention nor his actions were improper.

Kang made the comments in the House of Commons this morning, about seven months after an all-party committee ordered him to go to conciliation and training over founded allegations of sexual harassment.

The Calgary Skyview MP left the Liberal caucus last summer after a staffer alleged he had sexually harassed and assaulted her.

'I have consistently maintained that my intentions and conduct have been proper and honourable.' 0:39

A House of Commons investigation concluded it could verify some of the complaints, including that he had improperly tried to get access to the woman's hotel room in Ottawa.

Kang, who still sits as an independent, says he plans to remain an MP and serve his constituents to the best of his ability.