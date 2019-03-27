2 teens in serious condition after separate stabbings in southeast Calgary
Two teens are in serious condition after two separate stabbings in southeast Calgary Saturday afternoon.
Police say the two stabbings may be connected
EMS said they responded to the two incidents at separate locations in Forest Lawn shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday and transported the two victims to hospital.
One of the teens was initially believed to be in life-threatening condition, but that has since been downgraded to serious.
Police said a group of males are believed to be responsible for both incidents, but were not yet able to say whether or not the stabbings were targeted or random — just that they may be connected.
