RV driver left with minor injuries after Forest Lawn collision
Calgary police responded just after 2 p.m. Friday to 2-vehicle incident
A mangled car wrapped around a pole with a recreational vehicle on its side, is what Calgary police responded to at 2:09 p.m. Friday in the southeast community of Forest Lawn.
Police couldn't confirm much about the collision that happened near 16th Avenue and 44th Street S.E., but a witness says the male driver of a red car ran a red light.
"The guy was running through the stop sign and the RV clipped him," Leanne Anchuik told CBC News Friday evening.
"It wrapped around the post and then the guy just got out of the red car and tried to run. The people that were in the RV got out safely as well."
She said she saw the male trying to leave the scene but was caught by police.
Police acknowledge the incident but would only say the driver of the RV was left with minor injuries. The evening duty inspector didn't have information about the male driver attempting to leave the scene.
Comments
