Skip to Main Content
1 person in hospital following mid-day shooting in Forest Heights

1 person in hospital following mid-day shooting in Forest Heights

One person was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in Forest Heights.

Calgary police say they do not believe this shooting was random

CBC News ·
Police say motive and suspect descriptions haven't been determined. (David Bell/CBC)

One person was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in Forest Heights. 

Police said they were called to the 4600 block of Forman Crescent S.E. around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday for reports that a man had been shot. 

One victim was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police continue to investigate. 

According to police, motive and suspect descriptions haven't been determined, but they do not believe this to be a random shooting.  

Read more articles by CBC Calgary and like us on Facebook for updates.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us