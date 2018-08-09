Police say it will be months before full details can be released about the death of a man after an altercation with border officers at Calgary International Airport on Tuesday.

An autopsy performed Wednesday did not confirm a cause or manner of death. Further testing can take up to six months, said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm with Calgary Police Service's homicide unit.

"We will do a complete, thorough investigation. These investigations take time, and like any investigation, especially in this investigation, we're going to wait for official autopsy results to come back," Chisholm told reporters at a news conference Thursday.

The man, described by the Canada Border Services Agency as a foreign national, was on board a KLM flight destined for Amsterdam when he had an altercation with two CBSA officers who were trying to remove him from the country.

The altercation took place prior to takeoff from Calgary. The plane was forced to return to the gate, where the CPS airport unit was called to the scene.

Officers found the 49-year-old man in medical distress. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the altercation with the border officers took place around 3 p.m. He was officially declared dead an hour and a half later.

The two CBSA officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released.

Police working to notify next of kin

Few details have been released about the man's identity. Chisholm said police are still working to notify the man's next of kin.

Chisholm said he could not reveal the man's nationality but did say the man had been in Calgary for years.

On Wednesday, federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale described the circumstances of the man's removal as a "normal removal from the country when a person has been determined to be inadmissible."

Police are still interviewing witnesses and are looking to speak to "everybody and anybody" who was on the flight or who may have seen something. They are also working with authorities in the Netherlands to conduct interviews with the flight's passengers.

Chisholm said based on the information they have now, he does not anticipate charges will be laid in the case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.