Foreign national dies after altercation with border officers at Calgary airport

Police are investigating the death of a foreign national after an altercation with border services officers at the Calgary International Airport on Tuesday.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, two CBSA officers were trying to remove a male foreign national from Canada when the altercation happened on the plane as it awaited takeoff from Calgary.

The man "went into medical distress" and was rushed to hospital where he died.

CBSA is co-operating with the investigation, the agency said.

Speaking in Winnipeg, federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said he was unable to discuss the case until the Calgary police investigation was completed. However, he said the man's removal from Canada was a case of the "normal removal from the country when a person has been determined to be inadmissible."

"Any loss of life is a great tragedy and any serious incident of this kind must be treated with the gravity and care that it deserves," Goodale said.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today.