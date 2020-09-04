Inquiry into alleged 'anti-Alberta energy campaigns' doesn't have time to fact-check, commissioner says

One year ago, Alberta launched a public inquiry to investigate alleged "foreign-funded special interest" campaigns against development in the oilsands, that have disseminated false or misleading information about the province's energy industry.

On Monday, the scope of the inquiry was changed, with the commissioner writing he does not have the time nor resources to fact-check any claims made by those campaigns — a change that has critics questioning the inquiry's purpose.

"The commissioner has said he doesn't have the time or resources to determine what is false and misleading information. That's a bit of an eye opener for us. We're wondering, what's the point of a commission at all?" asked Devon Page, executive director of Ecojustice.

The environmental non-profit has filed an injunction to halt the inquiry, until a hearing on its legal challenge against it can be held.

Page said no part of the inquiry has been conducted in a way that is consistent with legislation, describing it as both a politically motivated "witch hunt" and a "gong show."

During the past year, the inquiry's completion date was pushed back four months and another million was added to its initial $2.5-million price tag.

Despite it being a public inquiry, commissioner Steve Allan has not released his interim report to the public — just the government — nor has he disclosed who he has interviewed as part of his investigation. Multiple environmental groups which were accused of denigrating the oil and gas industry say they have not been interviewed.

"What's the commission trying to hide? Why won't they release the documents upon which they intend to rely in order to issue a report?" Page asked.

"What the premier was trying to do is silence public debate."

The terms of the inquiry have also been changed before, with a tweak made through an order in council that hinted at the possibility foreign funding of anti-Alberta energy campaigns may not have actually happened.

In Monday's update to the terms of reference, Allan wrote that he doesn't have the budget nor time for the "colossal undertaking" it would be to fact-check any claims made against Alberta oil and gas.

"In many, if not most, cases evaluation of whether a statement made in opposition to the development of Alberta's oil and gas resources is 'misleading or false' is an enormous task, and impractical for the Commission to undertake within the resources available to it," he wrote.

Premier says inquiry delayed by 'nuisance lawsuit'

Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday that he hasn't read the update, or spoken to Allan since the beginning of the process, as the commissioner is independent.

"I know the commission has had to spend some of its time by what I would call a nuisance lawsuit, coming from some of those foreign-funded special interests that want to avoid any kind of transparency or accountability for the lies that they've told about Alberta's responsible energy sector," the premier said.

"The very fact that they're trying to shut down that inquiry is perfect proof that they do not want the transparency that the commission is about."

Martin Olszynski, a lawyer and associate professor at the University of Calgary who specializes in environmental and administrative law, said when an inquiry is ordered, one of the first things that happens once the terms of reference are set is that the rules of procedure are outlined.

But he said in this instance, those details were not provided until Monday, a year after the inquiry began.

"The commissioner, in carrying out his work, if he doesn't afford people procedural fairness ... then his findings can be challenged in court," Olszynski said.

"So I think he is sort of realizing now that he can't really square these two worlds.

"He really has to torque the terms of reference … to come up with an entirely non controversial conclusion."

Olszynski said this means the inquiry will discover what it already knows — foreign funding, which is common in the charitable sector, and opposition to oil development, for reasons like groundwater contamination or extirpation of local caribou populations.

"It's a massive waste of money," Olszynski said. "In my view this is … a misuse of public funds."