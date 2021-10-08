Alberta unlikely to avoid flu season twice, infectious disease expert says

A Calgary infectious disease expert is urging Albertans to get their flu shots as the province continues to battle the fourth wave of COVID-19.

While Alberta had zero lab-confirmed flu cases last year, Craig Jenne, University of Calgary microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases professor, said he doesn't expect that to be the case this year.

"That was largely because we had really extensive measures in place for COVID, such as travel restrictions, masking pretty much everywhere, limiting indoor activities," Jenne said.

This year, some travel has resumed and many health measures have been eased, so he said he's expecting the province will see a flu season.

In the 2018-19 flu season, Alberta Health said there were 1,976 hospitalizations, 228 ICU admissions, and 52 deaths among people with lab-confirmed influenza during the season.

"We often lose more than a thousand Canadians to a vaccine preventable disease, and in bad years, that could be several thousand Canadians. So we want to ensure we're protecting our individual health. The bigger picture is the health-care system," he said.

Alberta Health Services said Thursday that ICU capacity is at 83 per cent. Without the additional spaces, provincial ICU admissions would be at 179 per cent of capacity.

Jenne said with the current COVID-19 pressures on the health system, there is very little room for any additional avoidable cases in the hospital.

The influenza vaccine is expected to be available to all Albertans over six months of age starting October 18.

Pharmacist expects increased demand

Bratik Bhadra, staff pharmacist at Madigan Pharmacy in northeast Calgary, said he's expecting to see more people get vaccinated this year.

"I did see a lot of enthusiasm for the COVID shots … looking at that, I feel that just more people would show up for flu shots this year, maybe they just want to have more protection against overall everything and more people are eager to go out, spend time with their family and get back to normal."

Bhadra also said that the pandemic showed how quickly a virus can get out of hand, which could increase the number of people who want a flu vaccine.