Power outage at Calgary airport results in travel delays, passenger frustration

Several flights headed out of Calgary's international airport were delayed on Tuesday following a temporary power outage that started earlier that afternoon.

The Calgary Airport Authority said on social media around 2 p.m. that a temporary power interruption was affecting the baggage system and the International Terminal Building.

It said later that "all flights" had been delayed and asked guests to coordinate with airlines regarding flight information.

A number of passengers took to social media, posting messages about the hold up, with some saying they were stuck in airplanes on the tarmac for hours.

"This is insane," wrote Kamran Aslam on Twitter. "Does this airport not have emergency power backup generators and some sort of business continuity plan?"

I am sitting in the aircraft for two hours now. This is insane, does this airport not have emergency power backup generators and some sort of business continuity plan? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> worst airport —@Daftkam

Before 6 p.m., the airport authority alerted travellers that power had been restored.

"We are working with our airline partners to address offloading and boarding delays," it said on Twitter

"As we work to regain regular operations, we kindly ask guests to check with their airline for current flight information. We thank guests for their patience."