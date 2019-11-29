Flames to practise at home for first time since controversy with head coach
Team was on a road trip when controversy broke
The Flames will practise in Calgary on Friday morning for the first time since allegations surfaced earlier this week that head coach Bill Peters used a racial slur against a former player 10 years ago.
The controversy has been developing since Monday night, when former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted that he had racism directed his way by a former coach in 2009-10 while with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.
Aliu did not refer to Peters by name in his tweet, but he used Calgary's airport code "YYC" when writing about the specific coach.
He alleged "the N bomb" had been dropped several times toward him in the dressing room in his rookie year because the coach didn't like his choice of music.
Peters issued an apology in a letter addressed to Flames general manager Brad Treliving two days after the tweet.
The apology did not mention Aliu, who released his own statement on Twitter on Thursday calling Peters' letter "misleading, insincere and concerning."
The Flames were on a road trip when the controversy broke. Peters was not with the team Wednesday night in Buffalo as the Flames continued an investigation into the allegations.
The NHL is also investigating.
Aliu said Thursday that he has accepted an invitation from the NHL to discuss the situation and will not make any further comments until after the meeting.
Calgary hosts the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.
