Flames fans brave snow, rain to launch parking lot party

Game 1 of the Flames 2019 playoff run was a bit wet for some fans.

A few hundred hardy Flames fans donned winter headgear and braved spring flurries Thursday night in a parking lot adjacent to the sold-out Saddledome for a viewing party of the Flames 4-0 victory .

Flames fans got a little wet watching their team defeat the Avalanche 4-0 Thursday night. (CBC)

If they didn't turn up in the multitudes, the ones that did at least demonstrated passion and high hopes that Thursday was the first night of what they hope will be a long playoff run deep into spring.

"Honestly, I love the Flames. They've come a long way. Gio [captain Mark Giordano), he's 35 years old. I wish he'd win a cup," said Airdrie's Josh Harrison.

Airdrie's Josh Harrison watched Game 1 from the parking lot. (CBC)

Weather woes

Rain and wet snow fell throughout the game, as temperatures dipped to around zero, turning the Flames first parking lot viewing party into a cozy cocktail party attended by a few dozen devout fans — while close to 20,000 cheered on the Flames inside the Dome and a few hundred more watched indoors at the Big Four Building.

Three of those partiers — Grady Spurrill, Ryan Leach and Allan Liang — came out because they heard a lot about the 2004 Red Mile growing up but were too young to actually have experienced it.

"It's the first one [viewing party] they ever had for a playoff, so I thought it would be a big crowd, but because of the weather, it's not a big turnout," Leach said.

"Just the atmosphere and stuff — I've never done the Red Mile or anything," Liang said, before nodding at his pal Leach. "But I'm a bigger hockey fan than him!"

Game 1 viewing party was cool and wet but ended well, with the Flames on top 4-0. (CBC)

However, several hundred fans also gathered for an after-party at the Big Four Building, as the excitement about a possible Stanley Cup run builds.

"Its been so long since they've been in the playoffs, and the city just gets so amped up whenever they are — it's just exciting being here," said Tannis Kerr.

"It's really exciting. Its a good turnout. I wish the weather was better but it was still good energy."

A happy Flames fan doesn't let a little spring snow bother him at the first Flames viewing party, in the parking lot outside the Saddledome on Thursday night. (CBC)

For Loyan Ahmad, a long-time fan, the hope is that a long 2019 playoff run will help turn viewing parties like Thursday night's into a regular ritual for Calgarians, much the way they adopted 17th Avenue as their own during the team's run to the Stanley Cup final in 2004.

Flames fan Loyan Ahmad hopes the city rekindles the atmosphere he remembers from the Red Mile run of 2004. (CBC)

"I definitely have been a part of the Flames fan base for a while, since the Red Mile last happened, which was an amazing experience for me," Ahmad said. "Seeing this, right now? It's one of the best experiences I've had for a while.

"I'm older. I'm going to have a better experience this time."

Fans celebrate as Matthew Tkachuk ices a Game 1 victory with the first playoff goal of his career. (CBC)

Game 2 goes Saturday night at the Saddledome, with puck drop scheduled for 8:40 p.m. A community viewing party starts in Parking Lot 3 three hours before puck drop. It's free.

With files from CBC News.