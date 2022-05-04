Flames fever grips Calgary as playoffs begin

After narrowly missing out last year, playoff hockey is back in Calgary as the Flames take on the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

A logo for the Calgary Flames outside the Municipal Plaza in Calgary on May 3, 2022. (Oseremen Irete/CBC)

Calgarians showed support for their team by painting the town red (with a hint of yellow and white of course).

A woman wearing a Flames t-shirt rides down Stephen Ave on a scooter in Calgary on May 3, 2022. (Oseremen Irete/CBC)

Flames flags could be seen everywhere from vehicles to buildings.

A Flames flag flies above a strip mall in Calgary on May 3, 2022. (Oseremen Irete/CBC)

Businesses also made sure to show their Flames pride in some pretty unique ways.

Mannequins wear Flames jerseys and hold flags in the show window of Ethos Bridal in Calgary on May 3, 2022. (Oseremen Irete/CBC)

By the afternoon, fans were already congregating at bars in preparation for the game in the evening.

Flames fans gather for a drink at a bar in Calgary on May 3, 2022. (Oseremen Irete/CBC)

Tom Heuver, owner of From Another, a vintage clothing store, took the opportunity to break out some vintage Flames gear.

Tom Heuver poses for a photo with his Flames gear in front of his vintage store From Another in Calgary on May 3, 2022. (Oseremen Irete/CBC)

Fans are hoping for a better showing against the Stars, who eliminated the Flames in their last playoff appearance in 2020.

A man walks his dog while wearing a Flames jersey in Calgary on May 3, 2022. (Oseremen Irete/CBC)

Games one and two will be played in Calgary before the teams head to Dallas for games three and four.