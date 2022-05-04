Flames fever grips Calgary as playoffs begin
Calgarians show their support for the Flames ahead of game one
After narrowly missing out last year, playoff hockey is back in Calgary as the Flames take on the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
Calgarians showed support for their team by painting the town red (with a hint of yellow and white of course).
Flames flags could be seen everywhere from vehicles to buildings.
Businesses also made sure to show their Flames pride in some pretty unique ways.
By the afternoon, fans were already congregating at bars in preparation for the game in the evening.
Tom Heuver, owner of From Another, a vintage clothing store, took the opportunity to break out some vintage Flames gear.
Fans are hoping for a better showing against the Stars, who eliminated the Flames in their last playoff appearance in 2020.
Games one and two will be played in Calgary before the teams head to Dallas for games three and four.