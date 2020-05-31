Man in critical condition after cliff jump in Fish Creek
A 21-year-old man is in serious, life-threatening condition after being found at the bottom of a cliff in Fish Creek.
Police responded to a call from EMS at 7:30 p.m. that a 21-year-old man had been found unconscious but breathing not far from the Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant in the park.
It appeared that he had been with a group of people and had jumped from a cliff but missed the creek, police said.
STARS air ambulance was initially called to respond but was later stood down and the patient was taken by ambulance to Foothills hospital.
He had injuries to his neck and head.
Police were still on scene investigating as of 8:20 p.m.
