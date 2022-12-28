Content
1 killed, 9 injured in 14-vehicle crash north of Calgary

One person was killed and nine people were injured after a 14-vehicle collision north of Calgary late Tuesday night, RCMP said in releases.

Primary factors are believed to be weather and road conditions

David Bell · CBC News ·
Flames appear behind vehicles involved in a large multi-car collision north of Airdrie, Tuesday evening.
Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision north of Airdrie late Tuesday night, police said. There was one fatality and multiple injuries. (Submitted by Mike Crampton/Facebook)

Police responded to a section of Highway 2 — the Queen Elizabeth II Highway — near Highway 72 about two kilometres north of Veterans Boulevard just after 10 p.m. The scene is north of Airdrie, which is about 20 kilometres north of Calgary.

"Preliminary information has determined that a commercial vehicle including a trailer, along with five sedan cars, four pickup trucks, three SUVs and a passenger van were involved in this incident," RCMP said in a Wednesday morning release.

"Details of the cause of the collision remain under investigation, primary factors appearing to be weather and road conditions. As a result of this collision injuries were reported resulting in nine passengers from various vehicles being transported by ground ambulance to area hospitals for various non-life threatening conditions."

Police have not identified the fatality.

Images and video posted to social media show huge flames coming from mangled vehicles.

RCMP warned motorists to expect hours-long delays near that section of highway. 

