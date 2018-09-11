Names added to Calgary fallen firefighters memorial, both victims of cancer

Two new names now adorn a monument to fallen Calgary firefighters.

Plaques with the names Jim Brosch and Paul Baker were presented at the annual ceremony held Tuesday, to be added to the three-storey monument near City Hall.

Baker was a captain with the Calgary Fire Department and retired after 34 years. He died from cancer in March 2017.

Brosh spent 33 years with the force, and volunteered with the department in Didsbury, Alta., as well. He retired as a district chief.

"He was a very honourable man and always did the right thing and absolutely loved his job," Brosh's daughter, Kelly Brown, said after the ceremony.

"He started in the navy and learned to live with men in close quarters, so he really enjoyed the camaraderie of a team."

'Miss him very dearly'

She said the day was very emotional but she was glad to see the department recognizing the dangers of the job. Her father had occupational-related cancer for 22 years. He died from the disease in February 2017.

"I miss him very dearly," Brown said.

Of the 47 firefighters memorialized, 38 lost their lives due to illness since 1985, Fire Chief Steve Dongworth said at the ceremony. The other nine listed died in firefighting duties related to an emergency scene, training or other workplace incidents, dating back to 1923.

"Remembering and recognizing their sacrifices every year is absolutely a part of what we do," Dongworth said before the ceremony. "Our flag has nine stars for the nine line-of-duty deaths, so it's very threaded through our culture."

'Psychological scars'

About six years ago, Alberta started offering worker's compensation for firefighters diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, with the compensation board automatically presuming the cause would be work unless proven otherwise.

Any firefighter with PTSD who died by suicide also would be added to the fallen firefighters list, a move the chief called "a real breakthrough for the fire service." No firefighters are in the list for a PTSD-related death but can be added retroactively.

"Today, I think for the first time, we talked a little bit about the psychological scars that many of our members suffer from," Dongworth said.

"We have had people who've had psychological injuries that likely has led to their deaths over the years but we perhaps haven't been as switched onto that as we have for job-related cancers."

Dongworth said a firefighter in their first year typically sees more trauma than a civilian would in a lifetime. He said the force is trying to support employees to manage the psychological impact of the job.

Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth says the annual memorial for deceased firefighters is vital to the department. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

The memorial included a march down Stephen Avenue to the Police Officers and Firefighters Tribute Plaza in front of Calgary's Municipal Building on Macleod Trail. This was followed by speeches from the mayor, the union president and the fire chief.

A bell was rung for each firefighter lost.

"It's absolutely vital," Dongworth said. "One of the things we take great pride in doing and believe is absolutely essential is, you know, never forgetting these people."

The City of Calgary has a full list of the deceased firefighters on its website.

With files from Monty Kruger and the Calgary Eyeopener.