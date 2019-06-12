Two youths face firearms-related charges after an incident at a middle school in Red Deer that prompted officials to lock down the building and other schools nearby, RCMP say.

Police were alerted at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday that three male youths had entered Eastview Middle School possibly armed with a firearm, RCMP said in a release.

Officers cleared the building and locked down surrounding schools as the culprits fled.

Two of the three suspects were arrested and charged with firearms-related offences.

A replica firearm was later located, RCMP said. Police are still looking for the third suspect.

RCMP are asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or contact Crime Stoppers.