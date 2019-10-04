Human remains found inside burning property in Alberta's Rocky View County
Strathmore RCMP says human remains were located in a structure fire early Tuesday morning.
RCMP says further investigation is underway to identify the deceased person
Human remains were found inside a burning home early Tuesday morning, Strathmore RCMP said.
Police say after they responded to the structure fire on the rural property near Strathmore, they contacted the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) South, and MCU began an investigation.
The Calgary RCMP Forensic Identification Section also attended to assist with the examination, according to the news release.
An autopsy was conducted at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary on Wednesday; however, further investigation is needed and underway to identify the deceased person.
The cause of the fire to the structure is still under investigation by the district fire chief in Rocky View County.
An update will be provided when available.
