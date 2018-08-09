Fire restrictions, bans in effect across large swaths of southern Alberta

Calgary is encircled with fire bans and the province has just announced restrictions on burning in a large swath of the southern Foothills and mountains.

A large portion of the Calgary Forest Area — south of Highway 532, following the ridge of the Rockies and down as far as the northern tip of Waterton Lakes National Park — is covered under the new restrictions.

Fires are no longer allowed on private land, in the backcountry and at non-designated camping sites. Fires are still permitted in campgrounds with designated fire rings.

Also on hold: the use of fireworks and exploding targets.

"We've seen hot and dry weather across much of southern Alberta recently, which has contributed to an extreme fire hazard in that area. It's important that we take these steps to help reduce the risk of human-caused fires," said Oneil Carlier, the minister of agriculture and forestry, in a news release.

Those caught violating the restriction could face a $287 fine and be responsible for the costs of fighting a fire, which could be considerable.

Fire bans are currently in place in: