Fire restrictions, bans in effect across large swaths of southern Alberta
Those caught violating restrictions could face fines and the cost of fighting a fire
Calgary is encircled with fire bans and the province has just announced restrictions on burning in a large swath of the southern Foothills and mountains.
A large portion of the Calgary Forest Area — south of Highway 532, following the ridge of the Rockies and down as far as the northern tip of Waterton Lakes National Park — is covered under the new restrictions.
- Wildfire in Kootenay National Park continues to grow
- Stay cool! How to chill your house in three easy steps
Fires are no longer allowed on private land, in the backcountry and at non-designated camping sites. Fires are still permitted in campgrounds with designated fire rings.
Also on hold: the use of fireworks and exploding targets.
"We've seen hot and dry weather across much of southern Alberta recently, which has contributed to an extreme fire hazard in that area. It's important that we take these steps to help reduce the risk of human-caused fires," said Oneil Carlier, the minister of agriculture and forestry, in a news release.
- Forecast high of 37C for Calgary would be hottest day ever recorded in the city
- How to beat the heat by building a DIY air conditioner
Those caught violating the restriction could face a $287 fine and be responsible for the costs of fighting a fire, which could be considerable.
Fire bans are currently in place in:
- Rocky View County
- Municipal District of Foothills
- Banff National Park
- Town of Banff
- Kneehill County
- Vulcan County
- Red Deer County
- City of Red Deer
- Lethbridge County
- City of Lethbridge
- M.D. of Taber
- Lacombe County
- Town of Sylvan Lake
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Fatal altercation with border officers treated as in-custody death, police say
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Stay cool! How to chill your house in three easy steps
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance