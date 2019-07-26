Fire rips through southeast Calgary home

Seven adults and a child are without a home after a fire gutted a house in southeast Calgary late Thursday night.

Crews were called to the home on the 200 block of Prestwick Manor S.E. at about 10:20 p.m. and found the back side of the house fully engulfed in flames.

"Initial interior fire attack teams were recalled from the house, due to high heat and escalating fire conditions," the Calgary Fire Department said in a release.

Firefighters went back in once the flames had been knocked down sufficiently.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighbouring homes.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.