Arson suspected in fire that ripped through 2 houses in Panorama Hills

A fire that badly damaged two houses in Panorama Hills in northwest Calgary early Wednesday morning is being investigated as a possible case of arson, police say.

When crews arrived at Panamount Common northwest at about 3 a.m., both homes were fully engulfed in fire.

Six people had safely evacuated those residences and a third adjacent house, which suffered water damage.

After a second alarm was quickly called, there were about 25 firefighters battling the blaze, the fire department said in a release.

Residents of 16 nearby houses were also told to come out of their homes as a precaution.

There were no injuries and all pets were accounted for, officials said.

Neighbour Belle Aguila said there had been issues at one of the houses before.

"I think a few months ago that house was actually vandalized. There was graffiti all over it, and the owner of the house had to cover it up," she said.

There was a heavy police presence Wednesday as officers interviewed people living in the area.

Noel Gopez said he was woken up by a call from a neighbour. He says he was shaken, and from his backyard he could feel the heat coming from his neighbours' homes.

"After about a minute, the Calgary police was knocking on our door, wanting us to evacuate immediately, so we just got our clothes and crossed the street," he said. "It was scary."

ATCO crews worked to disconnect the gas lines. Firefighters and investigators will be at the scene throughout the day.

About 25 firefighters battled a blaze that badly damaged two houses on Panamount Common northwest. (Submitted)

The fire was largely extinguished by about 6 a.m. (Helen Pike/CBC)