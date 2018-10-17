Patient taken to hospital with severe burns after fire at north Calgary apartment building
No one was found inside the building
One person has been taken to hospital with severe burns after a fire at a multi-family residence in north Calgary Wednesday.
Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, said crews were called to the 3700 block of Centre Street North at 5 p.m., after multiple people had called 911 to report a significant amount of smoke coming from the building.
Crews found no one inside the building, but a man with severe burns was outside.
EMS said the patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.
Henke said multiple crews are on-scene responding to the blaze, and a section of the road between 34th and 40th Avenue North is blocked to traffic to facilitate their response.
ALERT: Center St b/w 34 Ave and 40 Ave NE, the road is closed due to building fire. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycroads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycroads</a>—@yyctransport
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 'I didn't have time to stop': C-Train driver recounts horror of hitting pedestrian
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Legal cannabis draws huge lineups as stores open in Calgary
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.