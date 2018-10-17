Patient taken to hospital with severe burns after fire at north Calgary apartment building

One person has been taken to hospital with severe burns after a fire at a multi-family residence in north Calgary Wednesday.

Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, said crews were called to the 3700 block of Centre Street North at 5 p.m., after multiple people had called 911 to report a significant amount of smoke coming from the building.

Crews found no one inside the building, but a man with severe burns was outside.

EMS said the patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.

Henke said multiple crews are on-scene responding to the blaze, and a section of the road between 34th and 40th Avenue North is blocked to traffic to facilitate their response.