Patient taken to hospital with severe burns after fire at north Calgary apartment building
Breaking

Patient taken to hospital with severe burns after fire at north Calgary apartment building

One person has been taken to hospital with severe burns after a fire at a multi-family residence in north Calgary Wednesday.

No one was found inside the building

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
(David Bell/CBC)

Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, said crews were called to the 3700 block of Centre Street North at 5 p.m., after multiple people had called 911 to report a significant amount of smoke coming from the building.

Crews found no one inside the building, but a man with severe burns was outside.

EMS said the patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.

Henke said multiple crews are on-scene responding to the blaze, and a section of the road between 34th and 40th Avenue North is blocked to traffic to facilitate their response.

