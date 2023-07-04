Residents of Lake Louise housing complex staggered by blaze as man charged with arson

Brittney MacRae came back to the Charleston Residence in Lake Louise, Alta., on Tuesday morning after a fire tore through the building she had called home just a few months before.

"I can't imagine having just the clothes you're wearing and that being it," said MacRae, one of many local residents who gathered Tuesday to help those affected by the blaze.

Several of her friends lived in the three-storey log building that went up in smoke on Monday. It houses hundreds of local staff during the year, many of whom are now left with next to nothing.

While MacRae and other local hospitality workers rallied to get their neighbours' lives back on track, police continued to investigate the cause of the blaze that left 160 people homeless.

A day earlier, RCMP responded to reports of a fire at the building around noon and found a man on the roof. Police said he appeared to be in distress and in possession of a weapon.

After the situation deescalated, according to police, the man slipped while coming down a ladder. He was taken to a Calgary hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old man, a resident of Lake Louise, has now been charged with arson and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A donation bin was set up for the residents who lost their belongings in the fire. (Submitted by Sean Thuna)

Despite the damage caused by the fire, there were no fatalities reported, according to Alberta Health Services.

The building was still smouldering Tuesday and is likely a complete loss along with everything in it. People lost passports, visas and other important work documents, said one resident.

"Once that roof caught and it got inside the attic, it was game over for everyone," said Otto Thomas, who lived at the Charleston.

"That's when people really did start crying, and that's when the hugs and the community spirit really started to pick up, and it's been onward and upward since."

Otto Thomas fled the building and had nothing on him but the clothes on his back. (Helen Pike/CBC)

Displaced residents were put in temporary accommodations at the Fairmont Lake Louise or the Lake Louise Inn as officials at Lake Louise Ski Resort figure out the next steps.

"I knew I had lost everything," Thomas said. "I just needed to see the final result with my own two eyes."