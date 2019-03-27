Electrical fire forces family from northeast Calgary home

Six family members including a 17-month-old baby were forced out of their home in the early hours of Wednesday morning because of an electrical fire.

Fire crews were called to a duplex in the 600 block of Marlborough Way northeast at 2 a.m.

Crews determined there was smoke was coming from a shorted-out electrical outlet on the outside wall of the duplex.

Firefighters opened the wall on the inside of the home to extinguish the fire and found charring and heat damage to the structure of the building.

Elevated levels of carbon monoxide (CO) were detected in the home.

Two adults were taken to hospital for assessment.

There were no working smoke or CO alarms in the home.

"The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind the citizens of Calgary that smoke and CO alarms help save lives, and would like to see smoke and CO alarms installed, maintained and regularly tested in every home," the department said in a release.