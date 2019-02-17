Explosion destroys house in southeast Calgary, other homes damaged

Three houses are on fire following an apparent explosion in the southeast Calgary community of Douglas Glen.

Calgary fire spokesperson Carol Henke said more than 25 calls were made to 911 about 4:20 a.m.

"Callers reported hearing a loud bang, then seeing fire and smoke coming from the house," she said.

"Some callers were several blocks away. When fire crews arrived on scene, they encountered a fully involved house fire with flames spreading to neighbouring residences."

I live 2 blocks away and it woke me up. Shook my house. —@jfidelack

The house where the explosion happened was so badly damaged, Henke said firefighters have not been able to go inside to see if anyone was there.

Five homes were evacuated in the 300 block of Douglas Glen Close S.E.

A second alarm was called in, meaning additional fire resources sent to the scene, and Calgary Transit also brought in two buses to keep evacuees warm. Some of those evacuated have been allowed back inside their homes.

This is NOT how you want to be woken in the early morning! Around 4:20am. Douglasglen. Across from our front yard. 🤞no one was home. Trying to save all the… <a href="https://t.co/AIrGt8wIPT">https://t.co/AIrGt8wIPT</a> —@JSBlades

"The neighbouring home sustained pretty significant damage as well, but there were some other homes that just had some more minor damage like broken windows and melted siding," said Henke.

Henke is asking anyone who has photos or videos of the fire to email them to her.