Explosion destroys house in southeast Calgary, other homes damaged
Updated

Firefighters in Calgary are trying to get fires that engulfed three homes under control, but strong winds are hampering their efforts.

Neighbouring homes have been evacuated, no word on any casualties

Dave Dormer · CBC News ·
This photo was taken about 4:20 a.m. after an explosion destroyed a home and damaged several others. (Submitted photo)

Three houses are on fire following an apparent explosion in the southeast Calgary community of Douglas Glen.

Calgary fire spokesperson Carol Henke said more than 25 calls were made to 911 about 4:20 a.m. 

"Callers reported hearing a loud bang, then seeing fire and smoke coming from the house," she said.

"Some callers were several blocks away. When fire crews arrived on scene, they encountered a fully involved house fire with flames spreading to neighbouring residences."

The house where the explosion happened was so badly damaged, Henke said firefighters have not been able to go inside to see if anyone was there.

Five homes were evacuated in the 300 block of Douglas Glen Close S.E.

A second alarm was called in, meaning additional fire resources sent to the scene, and Calgary Transit also brought in two buses to keep evacuees warm. Some of those evacuated have been allowed back inside their homes. 

"The neighbouring home sustained pretty significant damage as well, but there were some other homes that just had some more minor damage like broken windows and melted siding," said Henke.

Henke is asking anyone who has photos or videos of the fire to email them to her

