Construction worker suffers head injury in 3-metre fall in northwest Calgary

The Calgary Fire Department's technical rescue team was called Friday morning to a construction site where a worker fell more than three metres and hit his head.

The man was conscious and alert when crews arrived at the site in the 900 block of 25th Avenue N.W., the department said in a release.

The man had fallen from a foundation wall into a basement.

"Due to the significant potential for head, neck and back injuries, C-spine protocol was used as firefighters and paramedics secured the patient into a stretcher," the release said.

Crews carefully lifted the injured man out of the basement using an aerial truck.

EMS took the man to hospital. He was conscious throughout the rescue, the fire department said.

Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating the incident.