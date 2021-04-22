Fire rips through southwest Calgary home

One person suffered minor burns in a southwest Calgary fire early Thursday morning that badly damaged a home and two garages.

Firefighters were called to a house on the 700 block of Eighth Avenue southwest at about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Bow Trail and 37th Avenue.

The first-arriving crew called a second alarm for backup based on the amount of smoke and fire visible, according to a release.

"On arrival crews determined a detached garage and home were involved with strong wind pushing the fire toward the next door exposed garage and home," the fire department said.

Crews initially focused on keeping the fire from spreading to other homes using aerial water streams while they evacuated nearby homes.

Eventful night <a href="https://t.co/fdLKegInmr">pic.twitter.com/fdLKegInmr</a> —@UrbanCDN

Three residents were in the house at the time of the fire. A mother and son upstairs and an adult male renter downstairs got out safely before fire crews arrived.

One man living in an adjacent home suffered minor burns while evacuating. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

The house and garage, as well as the garage next door, were badly damaged, along with several vehicles.

Fire officials are asking for anyone with video of the fire prior to the arrival of firefighters to contact the fire department.