1 dead after fiery car crash west of Calgary

EMS says crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Horizon View Road in Springbank area

CBC News ·
EMS says one person was dead and another was taken to hospital after a crash west of Calgary on Thursday night. (David Bell/CBC)

One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision just west of Calgary on Thursday night. 

EMS says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Horizon View Road in the Springbank area. 

Two people were in the car at the time. 

A boy in his mid-teens was thrown a distance from the vehicle and was taken to hospital.

The other person died in the vehicle, which caught fire after the crash. 

