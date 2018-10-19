1 dead after fiery car crash west of Calgary
A boy in his mid-teens was thrown a distance from the vehicle and was taken to hospital. A second person died in the vehicle, which caught fire.
EMS says crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Horizon View Road in Springbank area
One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision just west of Calgary on Thursday night.
EMS says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Horizon View Road in the Springbank area.
Two people were in the car at the time.
A boy in his mid-teens was thrown a distance from the vehicle and was taken to hospital.
The other person died in the vehicle, which caught fire after the crash.
